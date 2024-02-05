Clemson looks to avenge an earlier loss as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Clemson-North Carolina prediction and pick.

Clemson looks to avenge an earlier loss as they face North Carolina. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Clemson-North Carolina prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Clemson comes into the game sitting at 14-7 on the ear, but just 4-6 in conference play. They lost each of their first three in ACC play, including a loss at home to North Carolina. Since then, they have traded wins and losses, with wins over Boston College, Florida State, and Louisville, but losses to Georgia Tech, Duke, and Virginia. The three losses have been close. They lost two games by just a point, and have lost the three games by a combined five points.

Meanwhile, North Carolina comes in at 18-4 on the year and 10-1 in conference play. The first conference loss of the season came last week, as they went on the road to Georgia Tech. While North Carolina held the lead for most of the first half, they would end up in a tight game in the second half, and would ultimately lose 74-73 to Georgia Tech. Still, the bounce back last time out. They would face their rival Duke on Saturday. North Carolina dominated the game. After taking the lead with 8:13 left in the first half, they would never give it back, winning 93-84.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-North Carolina Odds

Clemson: +8.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +290

North Carolina: -8.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -375

Over: 153.5 (-115)

Under: 153.5 (-105)

How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson sits 38th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They have been solid on offense, sitting 23rd in offensive efficiency, but are 80th in defensive efficiency. Clemson is 44th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 54th in assists per game and 24th in assists to turnover ratio. Clemson is also the 11th-best three-point shooting team in the nation this year. PJ Hall leads the offense this year. He averages 19.9 points per game this year while hitting shooting 49.5 percent from the field. The big three-point threat is Joseph Girard III. He is hitting 42.3 percent of his threes this year, with 93142 attempts. Girard is also scoring 14.7 points per game on the season, while leading the team in assists, with 3.1 per game.

Clemson is not the best rebounding team in the nation this year. They are 76th in the nation in rebounding this year, but they are 32nd in the nation in defensive rebounding this year. PJ Hall has been solid in the rebounding game, with 7.0 rebounds per game. This is second on the team this year. The leader is Ian Schieffellin. He leads the team with 9.6 rebounds per game. Just over six of those rebounds per game come from the defensive side of the court while over three on offensive rebounds per game.

On defense, Clemson is 164th in the nation in points allowed per game this year. PJ Hall leads the team on defense. He comes into the game with 1.9 blocks per game with 1.0 steals per game this year. Clemson has just 4.7 steals per game this year, but with just 10.2 turnovers per game, it results in a solid turnover margin for Clemson.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina is eighth according to KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are sitting 21st on the offensive side of things while sitting seventh on the defensive side of things. They have done all of this while facing the 14th hardest schedule in the nation according to KenPom. North Carolina is 16th in the nation in points per game. They are led by RJ Davis. While Davis shoots just 44.5 percent from the field, he is a solid three-point shooter, hitting 4.1 percent of his threes. That has led to him scoring 21.3 points per game this year to lead the team. He also helps the offense with his 3.4 assists this year.

Armando Bacot is also scoring well. He comes into the game with 13.9 points per game, and he is shooting 53.2 percent from the field this year. Joining him in scoring well is Harrison Ingram. He comes in with 12.5 points per game this year.

The rebounding game is great for North Carolina. They are sixth in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting 43rd in the nation in offensive rebounding rate, and fifth in defensive rebounding rate. Bacot and Ingram lead the way here too. Bacot comes in with 9.9 rebounds per game this year, while Ingram comes in with 9.0 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, both of them have over two offensive rebounds per game this year.

On defense, North Carolina ranks 107th in the nation in points against this year but sits 20th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Bacot is a disruptive force here too, coming in with 1.8 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, both Ingram and Davis have 1.3 or more steals per game.

Final Clemson-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

North Carolina is coming off a great game with Duke. They forced plenty of turnovers and had a great offensive game. They are the better team in this game as well. The North Carolina offense will have no problem scoring on this Clemson defense, further, expect North Carolina to cause more turnovers than Clemson normally has. Finally, North Carolina will dominate the rebounding battle. Take the Tar Heels and lay the points.

Final Clemson-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -8.5 (-106)