By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

For years, Alabama was running college football. That is until Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers finally stood up and showed that teams can play with the Crimson Tide. Swinney has done a remarkable job rebuilding the Clemson football program that was once dormant.

However, the college football landscape is changing drastically, thanks in large part to the NIL deals. On Wednesday, Swinney had his own take on the NIL, but one that left reporters and Twitter bursting at the seams.

It has been very well publicized how religious and in touch with God Swinney is. You can always hear him after games giving praise to the lord after wins on the field. But this quip was something else, leaving people to wonder if they were getting trolled.

The little smirk before Dabo delivered that NIL quote was a clear sign something wild was about to come out of his mouth. https://t.co/vVEU7tR5im — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 21, 2022

This can't be a real quote, can it? https://t.co/iMqvgYcbyI — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 21, 2022

Others were taken aback and impressed with his articulation of God through college football.

This is the greatest quote by a coach I have ever seen. It simply cannot be beaten https://t.co/I2dlJjg8tD — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 21, 2022

The Lord’s got a portal, but no rich man can enter it https://t.co/AejGl4ksxY — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) December 21, 2022

Whether Swinney’s comments are meant to be tongue and cheek, one thing is clear: Dabo Swinney has turned Clemson into a perennial powerhouse.

The Clemson Tigers are preparing to play the Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl a week from Friday. This was a bit of a disappointing season as the Tigers had plenty of opportunity to earn their spot into the College Football Playoff. But untimely losses to Notre Dame and South Carolina derailed their season

Nevertheless, you can expect Clemson to be ready for Tennessee. Swinney will be looking for his fourth season leading Clemson to at least 12 wins. But with the actual NIL emerging, the question remains how consistent can this program remain?