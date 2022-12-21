For years, Alabama was running college football. That is until Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers finally stood up and showed that teams can play with the Crimson Tide. Swinney has done a remarkable job rebuilding the Clemson football program that was once dormant.
However, the college football landscape is changing drastically, thanks in large part to the NIL deals. On Wednesday, Swinney had his own take on the NIL, but one that left reporters and Twitter bursting at the seams.
It has been very well publicized how religious and in touch with God Swinney is. You can always hear him after games giving praise to the lord after wins on the field. But this quip was something else, leaving people to wonder if they were getting trolled.
Yep, Dabo said that #NILpic.twitter.com/rbWlImYcZU
— zach ragan (@zachTNT) December 21, 2022
The little smirk before Dabo delivered that NIL quote was a clear sign something wild was about to come out of his mouth. https://t.co/vVEU7tR5im
— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 21, 2022
This can't be a real quote, can it? https://t.co/iMqvgYcbyI
— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 21, 2022
Others were taken aback and impressed with his articulation of God through college football.
This is the greatest quote by a coach I have ever seen. It simply cannot be beaten https://t.co/I2dlJjg8tD
— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 21, 2022
The Lord’s got a portal, but no rich man can enter it https://t.co/AejGl4ksxY
— Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) December 21, 2022