There are a lot of rumors that Clemson is not happy with its status in the ACC and the television contract, and Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney had a lengthy, but honest answer regarding the ACC when he was asked about it.

“Lot happening out there, my job is to get the team ready to play, that's my job,” Dabo Swinney said, via Matt Hladik of Sports Illustrated. “I don't get caught up in all that stuff. Honestly, it's just the next domino to where it's all going… it is what it is. I don't know if it's going to be this year, or midseason, or next year or three years from now. Eventually we're going to have… I don't know what the number is… 40 of 50 teams, something like that, and it's going to be a 14 or 16-team playoff type of deal. That's where it's going to be. I don't know what the league is going to be called, or the divisions, or whatever. That's where it's going to go eventually.”

Florida State has been the most vocal ACC school, voicing concerns about whether the Florida State football program will be able to compete in the ACC.

The ACC's grant of rights binds the schools to the conference through 2036, which complicates things. It will be interesting to see what the future of the Clemson football program and the Florida State football program hold, and if they will figure out a way to get into a new conference in the near future.