Conference realignment has become arguably the biggest topic in college sports over the last two years. Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC, USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten and more moves have ushered in a new era of realignment, creating a radically changing landscape in college sports. Clemson football is one program in particular that should consider a move to the SEC.

In this new era, further realignment rumors have reached a fever pitch. One of the biggest said rumors involves the ACC, with half the conference reportedly unhappy with its grant-of-rights agreement. If this does lead to the conference's downfall, each school should have no trouble finding a new home.

That said, there is arguably no fit more natural than Clemson to head over to the SEC. The Tigers have already felt like an SEC team throughout the College Football Playoff era, and now they may have a chance to make it official.

If that chance is there, Clemson must make the move to the SEC for these reasons and more.

Why Clemson football must leave ACC for SEC amid expansion rumors

Rich Rivalries

Sure, Clemson has some great rivalries in the ACC. The Tigers' clashes with the likes of Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, and more have endured for decades. However, the Tigers also have plenty of rivals in the SEC for a team that isn't in said conference.

Of course, the biggest one is Clemson's feud with in-state foe South Carolina, which always ends the season even with them being in different conferences. Additionally, the Tigers also have old rivalries with Georgia, Auburn, and Alabama dating back to 1900 or earlier. The Alabama rivalry has especially heated up in the last decade with so many CFP matchups, and Georgia is on the Tigers' schedule multiple times in the future.

Having so many SEC rivalries is partly why Clemson already feels like a de facto SEC school. Now, it could be a big factor towards making it actually official.

Added Pedigree

In fairness, the Tigers don't exactly need any more pedigree nowadays. They've had no trouble at all making the CFP, even in years where the ACC is very subpar. However, joining the SEC certainly wouldn't hurt their prestige.

In fact, such a move would only add to it. Instead of being by far the best team in the ACC, as has been the case previously, Clemson football could be one of many great teams in the SEC. While it may cost the Tigers an extra game here and there, it would do wonders for their resume in the CFP race. With the CFP expanding to 12 teams after this season, that's seemingly a risk worth taking.

Financial Incentive

Saving the most cynical point for last, Clemson stands to make significantly more money in the SEC. Right now, each ACC school makes around $36 million per year from the conference's media deal. Comparatively, SEC schools make over $50 million in media revenue, and that will only go up once the new deal kicks in next year.

However, the real kicker, and why so many ACC schools are unhappy, is how long each conference's deal last. For some reason, the ACC's media deal lasts until 2036, so schools are stuck earning that relatively modest revenue for well over a decade. Meanwhile, the SEC's deal only runs until 2030, so the conference will get a chance to renegotiate and earn even more revenue.

From a financial standpoint, there's no denying the SEC is in a much better spot than the ACC. As cynical as it sounds, money is what drives college athletics, and it's why we're seeing so much realignment now. If Clemson football is going to hop on that train, the SEC is the place to go.