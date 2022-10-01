Clemson football gets brutal Bryan Bresee news ahead of NC State game

Clemson football received a troubling injury update on DT Bryan Bresee ahead of their game against North Carolina State, per Larry Williams.

Big news: #Clemson DT Bryan Bresee out for tonight's game against N.C. State. Spent time in the hospital this week with a kidney-related issue. Tough, tough week for the Bresee family. Story up now at https://t.co/pU2IPrMC0p. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) October 1, 2022

Williams later added a further update on Bryan Bresee on Twitter.

“Clemson says the Bresee family received good news on Bryan late this week after observation, bloodwork following a kidney issue.”

A Clemson football spokesperson said the issue is not expected to be long-term, per Tiger Illustrated.

“Bryan Bresee experienced a non-football medical issue that required bloodwork and observation this week. The Bresee family received good news on those tests late this week, and this is not expected to be a long-term issue.”

The initial news was extremely concerning. But it seems as if Bresee will be okay in the long-run.

At 6’5, 300 pounds, he is one of the most intimidating defensive lineman in all of college football. He is considered to be a top-20 prospect ahead of next year’s NFL Draft. Clemson football will undoubtedly miss his presence on the line against North Carolina State.

Both the Tigers and Wolfpack are 4-0 heading into Saturday night’s game. Clemson football is the favorite at home, but Bryan Bresee’s absence will play a role in the outcome of this game. The Tigers still have enough firepower to earn the win, but there has been no shortage of upsets to open the college football season.