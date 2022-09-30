The NC State Wolfpack take on the Clemson Tigers. Check out our college football odds series for our NC State Clemson prediction and pick.

The Clemson Tigers passed a very big test at Wake Forest in Week 4. The Tigers hammered Wake one year ago, even though they struggled for large portions of the 2021 season. Wake Forest was a comfortable matchup for Clemson last year. This year, the matchup wasn’t nearly as easy for the Tigers. Yet, if this game against Wake figured to be difficult, it was unclear if Clemson was going to struggle more on offense or defense. The Tigers went into the 2022 season having what most people thought was a great defense and a weak offense. Yet, in last week’s game at Wake Forest, it was the Clemson offense which rose to the occasion. Embattled quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei — who had the throwing yips for significant portions of the 2021 season — played a great game. He made the right reads. He executed the throws he needed to make. He ran for some big first downs. He showed composure throughout a game in which Clemson trailed on multiple occasions. The Tigers were able to get into overtime and then prevail, 51-45. Uiagalelei delivered a performance which should give him a lot of confidence for the rest of the 2022 campaign. That’s exactly what Clemson needed on a day when its secondary got shredded by Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman. Having survived that difficult game, Clemson now has a much better chance of being able to win the ACC championship and return to the College Football Playoff.

North Carolina State has never been to a New Year’s Six bowl in the history of the program. The Wolfpack haven’t won an ACC championship since 1979. Big seasons with big achievements are very rare for N.C. State, which is why this game is so huge. If the Wolfpack can win here, they will have the inside track to the ACC Championship Game, to a big January bowl, and to a new level of national relevance and publicity. Clemson is the established, proven program, playing at home in a familiar big-game environment. North Carolina State is the team unaccustomed to these kinds of situations. The Wolfpack have a defense which has been superb this year, and which recently scored a convincing win over Texas Tech. The offense, led by quarterback Devin Leary, struggled in Week 1 at East Carolina and will need to attain a much higher level of performance in order to prevail here in Death Valley.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the NC State-Clemson College Football odds.

College Football Odds: NC State-Clemson Odds

NC State Wolfpack: +6.5 (-104)

Clemson Tigers: -6.5 (-118)

Over: 43.5 (-108)

Under: 43.5 (-112)

Why NC State Could Cover the Spread

Just look at the Clemson defense, whose secondary leaked oil against the Wake Forest passing game. The Clemson defense was much more vulnerable last week than many pundits were expecting at any point in this 2022 season. This game is a real opportunity for N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary to make a statement about his own abilities, and on behalf of the Wolfpack, who are playing one of the biggest games in school history. The Wolfpack have a defense which can clamp down on Clemson’s offense. If Leary has a great game, N.C. State wins.

Why Clemson Could Cover the Spread

North Carolina State’s offense is shaky, as we saw against East Carolina in Week 1. N.C. State won’t be able to hurt Clemson downfield the way Wake Forest did. North Carolina State doesn’t generally win these kinds of main-event games. The Wolfpack have to prove they are for real. Clemson has earned the benefit of the doubt by beating Wake last week.

Having a team with proven big-game experience and a crucial win last week against Wake Forest will enable Dabo Swinney to lead his team to victory against N.C. State, which has to earn elevated status in college football before being trusted in these kinds of situations.

Final NC State-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Clemson -6.5