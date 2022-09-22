With a Cleveland Browns Week 3 game scheduled against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a lot of eyes will be on the Browns following their shocking loss to the New York Jets in Week 2. Ahead of the Steelers-Browns game, we’ll be making our Browns Week 3 predictions.

The Browns won their Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers 26-24 but could not hold a late lead in Week 2. Cleveland gave up two touchdowns in the final minutes, leading to an excruciating loss to New York.

The Browns can’t be happy about how they executed down the stretch and will work to figure it out. It’s a quick turnaround as Cleveland takes on the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Pittsburgh is also 1-1, with a win in Week 1 over the Cincinnati Bengals and a loss in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. Both teams will be seeking their second win and to bounce back from their losses.

Nevertheless, let’s move on to our Browns Week 3 predictions for this Thursday Night Football game against the Steelers.

3. Amari Cooper catches a touchdown

Amari Cooper showcased why he is a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL after a great Week 2 game. He was not utilized much in Week 1, but Jacoby Brissett targeted him heavily against the Jets.

Cooper hauled in nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. He is an elite route-runner, and his size makes him difficult for corners to cover. Cooper was a staple with Dallas Cowboys over the past few years and is Cleveland’s clear top guy. There was a significant drop-off in receptions from Cooper’s nine to three by the next leading weapon.

As the Browns play off their run game, Cooper will continue to be the go-to guy.

2. Browns’ defense forces multiple turnovers

Cleveland’s defense may not be great, but the Steelers’ offense has been turnover-prone so far. Mitch Trubisky has not been great, being susceptible to making questionable decisions. Against the Patriots, he threw an interception and was not an efficient passer.

Cleveland forced and recovered a fumble against New York and should have a similar defensive showing against a division rival.

1. Nick Chubb runs for over 100 yards

Nike Chubb is one of the top running backs in the league and is coming off a monster performance against the Jets. Chubb rushed for 87 yards on 17 carries for three touchdowns. He also contributed three catches in the receiving game for 26 yards.

Although he didn’t rush for 100 yards, he was very impactful, being a touchdown machine.

Chubb is a focal point of the Browns’ offense, especially with star quarterback Deshaun Watson serving his suspension. When Watson returns, the offense will likely pass more, but Chubb will remain an integral part of the offense.

The Browns also have running back Kareem Hunt, who is a high-quality player. He will get a fair amount of touches as well while also making an impact in the receiving game. Pittsburgh is known for having a great defense, but it will be difficult for them to contain Chubb.

This is a pivotal game early in the season as the division rivals meet in what could be a tight race. Although Cleveland came into the season without Watson, there is a shot at staying afloat until he makes his debut. It is a competitive AFC North, with the Baltimore Ravens, Steelers, Browns, and Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are the only team without a win, but they were in the Super Bowl last season.

Every divisional game will matter, even an early matchup like this.