The Cleveland Browns are coming off a debilitating loss in Week 10 in Miami. They hope to bounce back as they face the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can still give the Browns a sliver of hope of making the playoffs, but a loss would pretty much shut the door on their postseason aspirations. Here are our Browns Week 11 predictions as they take on the Bills.

Trying to win games on the road has proven to be extremely difficult for the Browns. Take note that they haven’t won an away game since Week 1. They’ve also lost five of their past six games overall. This includes their blowout loss to the Dolphins just a couple of weeks after they blew out the Bengals in Week 8. We don’t know what to make of this Cleveland side, and they’re going to have another tough assignment in snowy Buffalo.

Meanwhile, the Bills come into this game having lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Their most recent defeat was an overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. In that crazy contest, Buffalo uncharacteristically committed four turnovers. It was maybe the game of the season so far, but it was a game the Bills would rather forget.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Browns in their Week 11 game against the Bills.

4. Amari Cooper has a slow day

Cleveland WR Amari Cooper was quiet in their Week 10 defeat to the Dolphins. In that game, he caught only three passes for 32 yards. He should look for a good bounce-back effort against the Bills on the road. In 2022, however, the Bills have been strong against wide receivers, so Cooper may have his work cut out for him.

Of course, being November in Buffalo, we will all have to keep an eye on the weather. This is especially since the city is expected to experience a lot of snow over the weekend. Bad weather would surely ground much of the Browns’ air offense, which means Cooper may have a slow day.

Additionally, Cooper’s performance on the road is markedly worse compared to his play at home. In five home games, he’s averaging 90.6 yards per game. In contrast, he has averaged only 33.0 yards in four road games. That inconsistency has just been a source of frustration. We have him going just over 30 air yards again here.

3. Jacoby Brissett struggles in the snow

Brissett played his usual game in Week 10 as he did his best to have a not-so-disastrous day against the Dolphins. He even led an impressive first-drive touchdown march, but the Browns then quickly found themselves in a multi-score deficit against a high-powered Tua Tagovailoa-led offense. Brissett receives credit for his courageous efforts as a glorified placeholder under center. Now, before Deshaun Watson arrives, he is down to two more opportunities to try and do something great.

Deshaun was back at practice today for the first time since training camp — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 16, 2022

In Week 11, Brissett will face Buffalo’s Josh Allen. As we said, Brissett has been a competent quarterback for the Browns this season, but he will pale in comparison to Allen. For the record, Brissett has just eight touchdowns and five interceptions through nine games. Those numbers are really neither here nor there. Brissett will likely struggle again here as the Bills have been tough on opposing quarterbacks so far this season. We have him putting up under 180 yards total with one touchdown and one interception.

2. Nick Chubb returns to triple-digits

Browns running back Nick Chubb scored for the 11th time in nine games during Week 10. Despite that, he was bottled up for much of the afternoon in Miami. He even lost a fumble late in the first quarter, though he did salvage his afternoon with an impressive 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth period.

It was one of Chubb’s worst outings so far this season. In Week 11, however, he has a shot at redemption. Keep in mind that the Bills have been a neutral matchup for running backs, though they are ranked as the league’s sixth-best run defense in DVOA.

Having said that, with snowfall expected for this game, the reasonable thing for Cleveland to do is run the ball through Chubb (and Kareem Hunt) as much as possible. We have Chubb returning to triple-digits in Buffalo.

1. Browns will get steamrolled again

The Bills have been inconsistent recently, but that should not matter too much this week at home against the Browns. Cleveland has just been horrifically inconsistent this season and has also lost its last three road games by a combined score of 85-57. The Browns have been held to 20 or fewer points in each of those losses.

In fact, Cleveland is a bottom-10 team against both the pass and the run. They actually allow 349.1 total yards per game. That’s a recipe for disaster against the Bills, who can score from the air or the ground depending no matter the situation.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Browns haven’t won a road game against the Bills since October 2009. The former has lost each of its past three visits to Highmark Stadium by an average of 14.3 points. That just shows how difficult it is to play in front of the Bills Mafia, and while snowing to boot!

Despite the Bills’ own bouts with inconsistency, the Browns won’t find a way to win this game. Cleveland fans better get ready to see their team steamrolled again.