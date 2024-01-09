An injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers team will play the struggling Brooklyn Nets in Paris, France, on Jan. 11.

In an effort to expand the popularity of the sport of basketball around the world, the NBA has started to play a number of games in other countries in what they call the NBA Global Games. The newest location where the NBA has been having games is Paris, France. This week, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets will play each other in what will be the third NBA game in Paris. This article will explain how you can watch it.

When and where is the NBA Paris game?

Accor Arena in Paris, France, will host the 2024 Paris Olympic basketball finals later this year, but there will be basketball action in the arena before that happens. The NBA Paris game will be at the venue, and the Cavaliers will face the Nets on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. ET.

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

The game across the pond will be on NBA TV. You can also watch the game with fuboTV or with NBA League Pass. If you are in France, you can watch the game on Canal Plus or beIN Sports

Date: Thursday, Jan. 11 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Accor Arena — Paris, France

TV channel: NBA TV | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Cavaliers storylines

The NBA has played in Paris, France, in 2020 and 2023, and 2024 will soon be added to that list. Neither the Cavaliers nor the Nets have played in Paris, so both teams will want to bring their A-game. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers will be short-handed in front of the foreign crowd.

Darius Garland has been out with a fractured jaw since Dec. 15, while Evan Mobley has been out since mid-December as well after having knee surgery. The Cavaliers have shown an ability to win without the two, but they are much more vulnerable and much thinner without two of their best players.

Luckily, Garland is listed as day-to-day, and it is possible he makes his return in Paris. Garland's return would take a lot of pressure off Donovan Mitchell, who only shot 1-10 from three-point range in the team's last game. Garland brings plenty of three-point shooting, and teams wouldn't be able to focus in on Mitchell like they have in his backcourt partner's absence.

The Cavaliers have actually won eight of the 11 games without Garland. This is largely due to players like Max Strus and Sam Merrill stepping up to the plate. Merrill, in particular, has picked up his game in a big way as of recently. Evan Mobley's production void has been filled by Jarrett Allen. Mobley and Allen form arguably the best shot-blocking duo in the NBA when they are paired together, and Allen has also stepped his game up in his teammate's absence.

Nets storylines

The Nets aren't fully healthy themselves, either. Ben Simmons is still out with a back injury, and the team has been struggling in recent weeks. In fact, Brooklyn has lost 12 of their last 16 games. Their most recent loss came in heartbreaking fashion, as the team lost in overtime to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Mikal Bridges had his best game of the season in that game. The forward scored a season-high 42 points. Bridges has always been a great defender, but he took his offensive game to new heights after being traded to Brooklyn last year. Bridges averaged 26.1 points per game with the Nets last year. This year, he is at 21.2 points per game, which is still impressive, but the Nets would like him to score at an All-Star-caliber level, and he displayed that he can against the Trail Blazers.

After a hot start to the season, Cam Thomas has slowed down in recent weeks. He was even demoted back to the bench, and it seems he will stay in that role as a spark plug sixth-man scorer going forward. Dorian Finney-Smith has taken Thomas' spot in the starting lineup, and the wing has brought more defense to the starting unit.

Brooklyn's recent struggles have caused them to drop to 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. At 11th, the Toronto Raptors are right on their trail, and they have been playing their best basketball of the season since trading for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickly.

The Nets have playoff aspirations, and the Cavaliers are another team fighting for a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, so a win in Europe would be big for either team.