The Cavs are on a roll and should be able to keep winning against the Spurs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are red-hot heading into a home tilt against the San Antonio Spurs after two dominant wins over the hapless Washington Wizards. Thankfully, Cleveland will have almost everyone available except for Ty Jerome (ankle), Darius Garland (jaw), and Evan Mobley (knee).

Darius Garland, Evan Mobley injury updates

Garland initially suffered a fracture to his jaw after colliding with Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis, requiring surgery. He has since been out since December 15. After the Cavs' latest win over the Washington Wizards, Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gave ClutchPoints an update on Garland's status, however.

While there's still a week left in the initial four-week window, Bickerstaff said that Garland had participated in on-court activities, though they are remaining mindful to avoid contact with the wired-shut portion of Garland's jaw.

Moreover, Bickerstaff shared that their biggest concern with Garland isn't his physical ability; it's his caloric intake. Since Garland cannot chew and consume food properly, he's been eating mostly a liquid diet or softer foods, which are lower in calories. While water, fruit juices, milkshakes, smoothies, yogurt, creamy soups or broths, and liquid nutritional supplements are a good start, the Cavs and their medical staff have to keep a close eye on Garland to ensure that he's able to be at a healthy playing weight.

On top of the exciting Garland news, Bickerstaff also shared that Mobley is progressing after having knee surgery to remove a loose body in mid-December. Days after Mobley went under the knife, he was seen walking with the assistance of crutches, able to apply light pressure on his freshly operated knee. Since then, Bickerstaff said that Mobley has begun ramping up his on-court activity and is strengthening his knee to ensure it's not a recurring injury.

For Garland, things are creeping closer to the initial four-week recovery window, which could have him on track to play against the Chicago Bulls when the team returns from Paris. Meanwhile, if Mobley is healthy enough and in shape to play, he could return on January 24 against the Milwaukee Bucks. But, based on the listed recovery window, the latest could be on February 14 against the Bulls.

Finally, Jerome has suffered setbacks after a high ankle sprain in Cleveland's home-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to sources, Jerome has been dealing with setbacks in his recovery. While the Cavs are trying to do everything they can to help Jerome get back onto the floor, if he can't play, Cleveland will look to move him in a trade to add a player who is healthy and available.

Cavs thriving even with injured stars

Even without Darius Garland, Even Mobley or Ty Jerome, the Cavs showed they're more than fine without them against Wizards. The same should be expected against the Spurs, with Victor Wembanyama being the primary target for Cleveland to slow down.

Considering how well Jarrett Allen has been playing lately, along with Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell, San Antonio should be no trouble for the Cavs at home. Cleveland should be gunning for their third win in a row early into this game and get their 14th win over teams under .500.

The Spurs are currently 5-29 on the season and in the middle of a four-game skid. As for the Cavs, Mitchell and Co. have won two straight and gone 7-3 in their last 10 games.