The NBA announced that the All-Star Game will be held in the Clippers' new arena.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made an announcement on Tuesday that is sure to thrill Los Angeles Clippers fans.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game is coming to Intuit Dome, the new home of the Clippers, according to ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces the 2026 NBA All-Star Game is coming to the Intuit Dome, the new home of the LA Clippers. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Ifjj3qn6nt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 16, 2024

The Clippers are set to move into their brand-new arena in Inglewood, California ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season.

Among the features that fans are sure to appreciate include the expected 640 restrooms, twice as many as in any other arena. If you've ever gone to an event inside an arena such as Staples Center, you know how bad the lines are for the restroom.

Steve Ballmer did a fantastic job explaining his fascination with restrooms when it comes to the fan experience.

“The thing I hate most in life about arenas is the wait for the bathroom,” Ballmer said during the groundbreaking event. “We've all missed a key play or a song because we were waiting in line. I don't wanna wait in lines for the damn bathroom. I'm not ashamed to admit, actually, I've become real obsessive about toilets. What do they look like, how do they get deployed. They keep getting on me, ‘You're supposed to be calling them fixtures,' but they're the same thing.

“If you go in the upper bowl in Utah, they have a ratio where you get 79 people per bathroom fixture. Pretty good, pretty efficient. In our place, we're only gonna have 27 people per bathroom fixture. Is it a big deal? It is a big deal when the game's tied in the fourth quarter, there's no question about that. Nature calls? We need you back quick.

“You don't have to hustle. You walk, take care of your business, you come back, all during the timeout. We think we've got that down. I can tell you, the architects said we're putting in a whole lot more toilets than anybody else in the NBA.

That's great news for Clippers fans and attendees of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.