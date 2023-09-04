The Los Angeles Clippers are preparing for the 2023-24 NBA season as title contenders in the Western Conference once again. However, Amir Coffey has provided the organization with a distraction this offseason, as he was recently arrested in July after a loaded gun was found in his vehicle by police.

On Monday, TMZ reported that Coffey received two misdemeanors, as the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office has filed one count of carrying a loaded firearm and one count of carrying a concealed firearm against the Clippers forward.

The car in which Coffey was a passenger in was initially pulled over during the early hours of the morning on Sunday, July 30 for a routine traffic stop. The car allegedly smelled like marijuana, which led to the car being searched and the gun being found. Admitting that the firearm was his, Coffey was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a firearm.

Immediately placed into custody, Coffey was booked and released on the same day.

At this time, the Clippers have yet to release any statement, as they continue to let law enforcement handle the matter. The NBA has not yet said anything regarding Coffey either, as they await the final verdict on the situation.

Coffey, 26, has spent the first four years of his career in Los Angeles with the Clippers. Going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2019, he received a two-way contract with the team and made an impact in his limited minutes. In 2022, Coffey's contract was converted to a standard deal and he recently signed a three-year, $11 million extension last offseason.

Playing in 181 total games with the Clippers the last four years, he has averaged 5.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while shooting 36.9 percent from three-point range.