Los Angeles Clippers wing Amir Coffey was arrested in L.A. over the weekend after a loaded gun was found in his vehicle by police during a routine traffic stop, according to TMZ Sports.

Law enforcement pulled over a car around 2:30 AM in Hollywood on Sunday morning and Coffey was a passenger in said vehicle. Per TMZ, the car smelled like marijuana, which led to the car being searched and the gun being found. Coffey admitted that the firearm was his, which led to him being arrested for misdemeanor possession of a firearm.

Booked and released from jail the same day, Coffey is now set to appear in court for a hearing in August. At this time, the Clippers have yet to release any statement on this incident involving Coffey and nothing is expected to be said by the team until further details are released. The NBA as a whole will likely review the matter as well.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Just last offseason, Los Angeles agreed to anew three-year, $11 million contract with the 6'7″ swingman and he is under contract with the team through the 2024-25 season with no opt out clauses. After not waiving nor trading him in recent offseasons, the Clippers figure to utilize Coffey moving forward. Los Angeles has some roster concerns heading into the new season already and this matter involving the young wing does not help things whatsoever.

Coffey, 26, has spent the last four seasons as a member of the Clippers after going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2019. In 181 games with the organization, he has averaged 5.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from three-point range.