The Clippers have continued making moves in wake of acquiring James Harden, as they have traded Filip Petrusev to the Kings.

The Los Angeles Clippers recently acquired James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers in a massive blockbuster trade involving seven different players and a variety of draft picks. One of the players the Clippers acquired along with Harden from the Sixers was Filip Petrusev, a 6'11” big man in his first NBA season.

Petrusev's time with Los Angeles did not last long, as he has been traded again. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings are acquiring Petrusev and cash considerations from the Clippers.

After officially moving Petrusev, the Clippers will be left with 13 players on their active roster. Los Angeles will have two weeks to add another player to a standard contract in order to have the allowed minimum of 14 players on their roster.

For the Kings, they now get a chance to evaluate a 23-year-old big man who showed flashes of his overall potential with KK Crvena zvezda in Serbia last year. In 34 EuroLeague games, he averaged 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Sacramento currently has 14 players on their active roster, so they do not need to waive or trade someone in order to make room for Petrusev.

The Clippers have gone all-in to try and win a championship by acquiring Harden from the Sixers, as he is now paired with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook. These four stars will be looking to lead Los Angeles to the best record in the NBA, but they will not be taking the court together on Wednesday night due to Harden already being ruled out.

It is expected that Harden will make his debut with the Clippers on Monday when they travel to New York City to play the New York Knicks.