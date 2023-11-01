It took longer than he would have liked, but James Harden has been traded to the Los Angeles Clippers and an official announcement of the trade is expected to come sometime on Wednesday. Already in Los Angeles and with his new team, Harden will be playing alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook in hopes of delivering the Clippers their first title in team history.

Although he may be with the Clippers, Harden will not be playing on Wednesday night in the “Battle of Los Angeles” against the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Clippers and the team is wanting their new star to get acclimated to their system.

So, when will Harden ultimately be making his debut with the Clippers?

James Harden's Clippers debut date, revealed

While he is not going to play on Wednesday night against the Lakers, the target date for James Harden's debut with Clippers is set for Monday, November 6, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. This would mean that Harden's debut with Los Angeles would be on the road against the New York Knicks.

The Clippers are wanting to get Harden as much training and practice time as possible before throwing him into the mix and the team will have a handful of days between Wednesday night's game and Monday's game to do so.

Although he was not necessarily with the Sixers in recent weeks, Harden has been staying in shape and working out on his own. Not playing at all in the preseason and barely practicing with Philadelphia, the 10-time All-Star does appear to be ready to make his season debut.

In a total of 58 games last season with the 76ers, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and a league-high 10.7 assists per game. His playmaking abilities are exactly what the Clippers have been needing in their backcourt, which is why Harden may be exactly what this team needs to fully contend for a championship.

Should something happen and Harden is unable to make his debut on Monday against the Knicks, his next chance to play his first game with the Clippers will be on Wednesday, Nov. 8 on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.