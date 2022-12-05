By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard has been in and out of the lineup again for the Los Angeles Clippers this term. He’s played in just five out of the Clippers’ 24 games so far this season, which has left his teammates with no other choice but to carry the load without him.

The same has been the case for Paul George, albeit to a varying degree. George started off the season strong for the Clippers, but he’s now been out of action for the last seven games with a knee problem.

LA big man Ivica Zubac has now spoken out about the dire situation the Clippers are currently living in without their superstars in the mix. Zubac admits that it has been tough with both Kawhi and PG constantly watching from the sidelines:

“It’s very exhausting. We’ve been playing so many games,” Zubac said (h/t NBA Retweet). “… It’s hard when you’ve got less bodies. It’s hard but guys have injuries everywhere. Some teams just get more unlucky… We’ve gotta hold up until they come back.”

Zubac is clearly feeling the burden of the injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and he has been brutally honest here. it wouldn’t be surprising if this has become the general sentiment for the rest of the squad as well.

The good news for the Clippers is that both players now appear to be closing in on their respective returns. Kawhi and George have been tagged as questionable for Monday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. LA fans — and their teammates as well — are hoping that these two are able to remain on the court for an extended period this time around.