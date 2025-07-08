Bradley Beal’s wife Kamiah Adams recently reposted what seemed to be a picture of an invitation to James Harden and Paije Speights’ wedding. The Los Angeles Clippers star and Speights have been in a relationship since early 2024, but no confirmation of an engagement or a wedding has yet been made official.

However, on her Instagram story, Adams reposted Paije’s earlier story of what is yet to be confirmed is a wedding invitation. Speights’ initial story was accompanied by a caption via which she expressed her excitement for Adams’ possible attendance.

“Soo excited for you @kamiahadams 😍❤️,” she wrote. Adams proceeded to repost the same image with three heart emojis.

If the Clippers star is nearing his wedding day, no official confirmation or suggestion has yet been made. Speights, a fashion designer, was previously in a relationship with Mario Chalmers, with whom she shares a son. While she regularly features on Harden’s social media and the two have been dating since at least June 2024, there is no other indication that the two are planning to get married.

Bradley Beal may soon become James Harden's teammate

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Footprint Center.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Instagram exchange comes after Beal has consistently been linked to the Clippers following rumors of a potential buyout with the Phoenix Suns. The 32-year-old had a ‘no-trade' clause in his contract which was understood to have made it impossible for the Suns to offload him.

Beal has a veto on his potential destinations if the Suns decide to trade him. With Phoenix attempting to kickstart another rebuild, they still find themselves with their hands tied and remain over the second apron. As a result, negotiating a buyout on a contract which stipulates over $50 million for the 2025-26 season remains the Suns' priority.

When and if that happens, the Clippers remain the favorites for the three-time All-Star's signature. This means that Beal may also become Harden's teammate in the future, and not just a potential wedding attendee.

