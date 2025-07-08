Los Angeles Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank issued a statement Monday addressing the team's three-team trade with the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz, which sent veteran guard Norman Powell to Miami and brought forward John Collins to Los Angeles.

Frank praised Powell’s contributions to the franchise over the past three-and-a-half seasons and acknowledged the veteran guard’s importance to the team’s recent success.

“Norm has been a vital part of our organization over the past three-and-a-half years,” Frank said. “We want to thank him for everything he did for the Clippers, on and off the court. He is a true pro. He is also an incredible scorer, efficient and prolific, with a relentless work ethic. Norm is a huge reason we won 50 games last season and we’re going to miss him.”

Powell, 32, was traded to the Clippers during the 2021–22 season from the Portland Trail Blazers and quickly became a key offensive weapon. This past season, he averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals across 60 appearances. He shot 48.4% from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc while playing 32.6 minutes per game.

The trade also included Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick heading to the Utah Jazz. Miami, in return, acquired Powell to bolster its backcourt following the midseason departure of Jimmy Butler III to Golden State.

As for Collins, 27, Frank expressed enthusiasm about the power forward’s fit and the role he is expected to play with the Clippers moving forward.

“This was an opportunity to address a position and a skillset that we felt needed reinforcement,” Frank said. “John is a power forward in his prime with great athleticism who can also play small-ball 5. He scores at all three levels, excelling in space and transition, as a runner, roller and vertical threat. He stretches the court with his shooting and helps win the possession battle with his rebounding. We’re excited to add John to the group.”

Collins is coming off a productive season, averaging 18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, a steal, and a block per game across 40 appearances. He shot 52.7% from the field and 39.9% from three in 30.5 minutes per contest.

According to ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly, Frank also noted that Collins had long been a target for the organization, stating the team had been interested in acquiring him for “a couple years now.”

Frank added that the Clippers achieved their goal of adding frontcourt size this offseason with the additions of both Collins and veteran center Brook Lopez, who signed a two-year, $18 million contract last week.

He also revealed that the team is planning to move Kawhi Leonard back to the small forward position, but emphasized the roster’s flexibility, noting the Clippers “can play a bunch of different lineups with different 5’s” heading into the 2025–26 season.