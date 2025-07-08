The Los Angeles Clippers are in the process of reshaping their roster after an up-and-down 2024-25 season, and team president Lawrence Frank says there is more to come.

During the moratorium period of NBA free agency, the Clippers mostly stood pat, re-signing James Harden and Nicolas Batum, in addition to replacing Drew Eubanks with free-agent signing Brook Lopez. However, things really got a shakeup when L.A. executed a three-team trade with the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz, acquiring John Collins from Utah while sending Norman Powell to Miami and a second-round pick to the Jazz.

Although adding Lopez and Collins to a team that many expected to make a deep playoff run may seem like enough moves for some, when asked by ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly about how the team would fill their final two roster spots, Frank gave reason for Clippers fans to stay tuned.

“We’re not done,” Frank said. “We’re going to continue to look for— We addressed some needs, there are other needs we have to address and we’ll continue to work through it.”

The rumored names to fill either one or both of the Clippers' final roster spots are Bradley Beal and Chris Paul.

Beal, 32, is reportedly nearing a buyout with the Phoenix Suns, who had desperately tried to trade him at the deadline earlier this year. Beal has a no-trade clause, however, and effectively vetoed getting shipped out of Phoenix midseason and is expected to make most — but not all — of the $110.8 million owed to him over the next two years by the Suns.

To recoup some of the money he will be giving up in a buyout, Beal was expected to sign for the mid-level exception, which is worth around $14 million. The Clippers, though, used most of the exception by signing Lopez, which would mean, if Beal really wants to be in L.A., he would very likely be paid less than $6 million this coming season.

Paul, on the other hand, is seemingly near the end of his career. At age 40, he is one of the oldest players in the NBA, and he recently hinted at the possibility of retirement.

If Paul were to sign with the Clippers, it would be a homecoming for one of the franchise's best players. He previously led the team as its star point guard from 2011 to 2017. Paul spent last season with the San Antonio Spurs and has played for the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Suns, and Golden State Warriors since 2017.