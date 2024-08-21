NBA2K gaming fans are up in arms over Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden's rating in NBA2K25. Harden has an 84 overall rating in the game. When The House of Highlights' Instagram account asked fans what they thought of Harden's 84 compared to seven players NBA2K ranked slightly below or higher than the 14-time All-Star, many fans expressed their displeasure.

Houston Rockets third-year guard Jalen Green, one of the seven players seen in the graphic, has the same rating as Harden. Phoenix Suns All-Star Bradley Beal and Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Rudy Gobert have an 85 overall rating, while Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green are rated slightly below ‘The Beard' with an 83. Former NBA player and host of Showtime's “All The Smoke” podcast, Stephen Jackson, commented, “If all these guys are an 80 plus, [James Harden] is a 90 plus.”

Harden's offense dipped significantly last year. After averaging over 20 points and ten assists for 13 consecutive seasons, he posted 16.6 points and 8.5 assists in 2023-24. Still, Harden's rating in NBA2K24 is 89, a vast dropoff that perhaps isn't fairly reflected in the soon-to-be 35-year-old's declining game.

James Harden and Paul George's Clippers era comes to an end

For the second straight year, James Harden, Paul George, and the Clippers' season ended in the first round of the NBA playoffs. They lost to Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks 4-2, one year removed from their disappointing 4-1 loss to the Phoenix Suns in 2023.

Many projected the Clippers' newly formed Big 3 could reach the Western Conference Final alongside two-time champion Kawhi Leonard. After nagging knee injuries forced him to miss 30 games in 2022-23, Leonard bounced back last season when he was named an All-Star for the first time since 2021.

He averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. George averaged 22.6 points while shooting at a 47.1% clip, a career-best 41.3% from deep, and 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Still, the Clippers trio's potential deep playoff run never materialized as the Mavs stood in their way before reaching the 2024 NBA Finals.

After publicly expressing his displeasure with Sixers president Daryl Morey over a long-term extension, Harden was dealt to the Clippers last October. Philadelphia sent Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for veteran Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, and other assets.

George and the 76ers will face Harden and the Clippers on November 6.