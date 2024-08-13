James Harden recently gave some advice regarding Tyrese Maxey's new Philadelphia 76ers deal to many young players in Rico Hines' workout. Harden had the opportunity to play with Maxey for a couple of years with the Sixers. At the time James was still in Philly, Tyrese was a rising star. Upon Harden's departure, Maxey unlocked his full potential and became an All-Star for the first time in his career in the 2023-24 season. To add the cherry on top, he also won the Most Improved Player award.

As a result of his hard work, the Sixers organization awarded Maxey with a five-year contract extension worth $204 million. Harden referenced his achievements as his way of giving advice to the players in Hines' workout.

I got the pleasure & opportunity to be with Tyrese [Maxey] 2 years ago,” Harden told the players. “He work his a** off. … Cherish it. Put the work in. The results will pay off later.

Looking back at James Harden's similar scenario to Tyrese Maxey's situation

Back in 2012, James Harden was in a similar spot as Tyrese Maxey. He was a rising star in the league who was waiting for his opportunity to break through the glass ceiling. After Harden got some advice from his 2012 Olympics teammates, he took his shot and left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Houston Rockets and ultimately became one of the NBA's biggest superstars in history.

When Harden was with the Thunder, his potential to become a superstar was evident. During his time there, he averaged 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. His standout season came in 2011-12 when he averaged 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. That year, he was recognized as the Sixth Man of the Year and played a key role in leading the Thunder to the 2012 NBA Finals.

In the 2012-13 season, Harden joined the Rockets and immediately made a significant impact, proving he could lead a team. His scoring average jumped from under 20 points per game to 25.9 points, along with 5.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 steals. This performance earned him his first All-Star selection.

Over the years, Harden fulfilled his potential, becoming a regular-season MVP, an NBA All-Star MVP, a 10-time NBA All-Star, and earning seven All-NBA Team selections. Fast forward to the present day, Harden is now taking on a role as the team's seasoned veteran and leader. The last time he was invited to the All-Star game was back in the 2021-22 season. It's been a couple of years since Harden has been the star of the show.

Nevertheless, he plays an important role for the young talent that surrounds him now playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.