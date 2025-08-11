Veteran Bradley Beal has championship aspirations, which played a pivotal role in signing with the Los Angeles Clippers this summer. Beal reached a buyout with the Phoenix Suns, agreeing to a two-year, $10.9 million deal with Los Angeles. After what many considered a failed tenure with the Suns as one-third of a Big 3 pairing with All-Stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the veteran guard believes he can compete for a title in 2025-26.

Beal didn't hold back while discussing what led to his decision to sign with the Clippers, per KMOV's Tamar Sher.

“I need a ring,” Bradley said. “I want one bad and I feel like I have a new life of rejuvenation, for sure — a new hunger. Excited about the opportunity. New city. New environment, but a hungry environment, too. I'm definitely excited about the opportunity to go win.”

Clippers veteran Chris Paul also inked a deal to return to Los Angeles. After making that decision, Beal, who wears the same No. 3 as Paul, revealed what made him want to give it up to the 20-year veteran.

“Chris is lucky we have a previous relationship outside of basketball,” Beal joked. “We're good. I actually played and grew up in his camps, too. So, it was kind of like a big bro thing. I had a choice, but I didn't really have a choice. It was out of respect. But it was a no-brainer for me. You don't know if it's his last year. You don't speak on that.

That's his story to tell, but if it is, and I have the opportunity to share the floor with him, I want him to have the number that he came in with,” Beal concluded.

"I need a ring." Bradley Beal speaks about signing with the @LAClippers, his connection to teammate CP3, and why he gives to the next generation of St. Louis talent with @BradBealElite. Catch the full interview tonight on Sports Sunday after @KMOV at 10. pic.twitter.com/BWCEq6yA9w — Tamar Sher (@tamar_sher) August 11, 2025

Article Continues Below

Clippers' Lawrence Frank addresses Bradley Beal signing

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank believes signing Bradley Beal will bolster the Clippers‘ place in the Western Conference.

“Bradley Beal is one of the most talented shooting guards in the NBA. He is a two-way player and an accomplished three-level scorer who brings additional shooting, ball-handling, and creation to the team,” Frank said. “Brad had a lot of options this summer, for good reason, and we’re honored he chose the Clippers. We look forward to providing him with all the support he needs to reach the high standards he’s set throughout his decorated career.”

Beal is a 13-year veteran who was the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The 32-year-old guard has career averages of 21.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals in 801 regular-season appearances.