Los Angeles Clippers veteran James Harden is all over the place. Recently, Harden received a basketball court in his honor in China.

In addition, he will be releasing his Harden Vol. 9 “Flamingo” shoe with Adidas this September. If that wasn't enough, he is now offering his list of his all-time starting five.

Interestingly, Harden brazenly put himself amongst his starting five, per NBA Central. The other four names mentioned included Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid

James Harden reveals his all-time starting lineup of former teammates: Kyrie Irving

Russell Westbrook

James Harden

Kevin Durant

Joel Embiid (h/t @big_business_ ) pic.twitter.com/RDBKhQdRHU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 11, 2025

The noticeably absent player was Clippers teammate Chris Paul. It is well-known that Harden and Paul have a complicated relationship.

Altogether, Harden had played with these guys at some point in his career.

From 2009 to 2012, Harden was teammates with Durant and Westbrook. In 2012, the Thunder made it to the NBA Finals before losing to the Miami Heat. The following year, he played with Paul with the Houston Rockets from 2012 to 2021, during which their relationship suffered.

Harden reunited with Durant and joined Irving on the Brooklyn Nets from 2021 to 2022. From 2022 to 2023, Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers with Embiid.

In 2023, he joined the Clippers and plays alongside the likes of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. In July, Paul returned to the Clippers after one year with the Clippers.

James Harden and his impact on the Clippers

Playing with these other guys meant that Harden had to share the spotlight. Yet with the Clippers, he has managed to stand out.

Since 2023, Harden has made quite an impression with the Clippers. He's turned the team into an offensive powerhouse, leading the way. Clippers teammates Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell saw an increase in their numbers with the help of Harden.

In addition, he has taken on the role of team leader, which he will likely share with Paul.

Last year, Harden averaged 22.8 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game.