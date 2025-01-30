Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was booed by San Antonio Spurs fans in his return to the city on Wednesday night, but that didn't stop the veteran from signing some autographs postgame.

Take a look, via Reddit:

Leonard was of course traded to the Toronto Raptors back in 2018 after a long spell with the Spurs. Despite helping the team find success during his tenure, some fans clearly still have something against Kawhi for departing for greener pastures. He won a title in his only season with the Raps and was named Finals MVP.

When asked about the jeers from fans, Kawhi Leonard didn't seem too bothered by it and understands why some Spurs supporters may still feel a type of way. Per Joey Linn:

“It’s just because the player I am,” Leonard said. “And what I’ve done here. So it’s a little pain in the heart still. It’s still love in the city wherever I go. But obviously when I put on that different jersey, they have a great fanbase, so they’re gonna stick to the Spurs and I’m okay with that.”

Leonard finished with 27 points in the 128-116 victory and made it clear that the boos provided zero motivation for his standout performance:

“Nah… Every game I’m looking for the ball and trying to be aggressive,” Leonard said. “That’s how you have explosive games… If you come in the game with an inconsistent mindset, you’re gonna play inconsistent.”

The Spurs haven't accomplished much since Kawhi Leonard departed, but they do seem to be heading in a better direction now. Victor Wembanyama is a franchise-altering player and the addition of Chris Paul has been a huge help for this young squad, who are 20-24. They could certainly make the Play-In Tournament depending on how things go in the second half of the campaign.

As for Kawhi's Clippers, they're 27-20 and hold the final playoff spot in the West at the moment.