The San Antonio Spurs have taken another step forward in their rebuild this season. Victor Wembanyama already looks like an All NBA level player in his second season and the Spurs are battling for a play-in spot in the Western Conference as the All-Star break nears.

Much of the buzz around the Spurs has been surrounding Wembanyama as he takes the leap into superstardom at such a young age. Before he and the Spurs take on the Indiana Pacers in Wembanyama's home country of France, he addressed the potential of being the face of the NBA in the near future.

“I'd embrace it for sure,” Wembanyama said. “But I also keep in mind that this is not the way to approach things – thinking about becoming the greatest of all-time. This is not the way to approach things. For me, I approach things making sure I'm the guy in the NBA today that works the hardest. I wanna be the one who takes my routine the most seriously and does my recovery and everything, so brick by brick.”

Wembanyama has earned that designation with his elite play this season, which has put him at the center of both All NBA and Defensive Player of the Year discussions. For the season, Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and four blocks per game. His ability to score from anywhere on the court at his size makes him very difficult to defend on the offensive end and he has become a matchup nightmare for any defense trying to stop him.

Wembanyama has shown the ability and the willingness to get better throughout his very young career, which should have the rest of the league scared of what he can potentially look like in a couple of years. His improvement first became evident when he led the French National Team to a silver medal at the Olympics in Paris this past summer, and that has continued into this NBA season.

Wembanyama will have a chance to show off those improvements in front of his home fans in Paris with a pair of battles against the Pacers on Thursday and Saturday.