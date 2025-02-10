After a very busy week during the NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Clippers have landed forward Ben Simmons on the buyout market.

Simmons, who agreed on a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, cleared waivers on Monday afternoon and officially signed with the Clippers shortly after.

Ben Simmons officially signed a rest of season deal with the LA Clippers on Monday afternoon.

Simmons is a three-time NBA All-Star and a seven-year NBA veteran. His best years came with the Philadelphia 76ers, when the star averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game across 275 career games in four seasons.

The best year of Simmons' career came in the 2019-20 season, where he averaged 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 2.1 steals per game on 58 percent shooting.

Simmons was also the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year, and also finished in fourth and second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

Ironically, it was three years ago to the day that the Brooklyn Nets officially announced Ben Simmons joining their team. The former Nets forward was traded to Brooklyn from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the James Harden trade.

The biggest knocks on Simmons throughout his career have been his durability, as he's dealt with a number of back issues, and his willingness to shoot the basketball.

Simmons appeared in 33 games for the Nets this season, playing 25 minutes a night, and only averaged 5.2 shots per game. His field goal attempts per-36 minutes have dropped from about 12.3 a game when he was with the Sixers to about 7.5 per game with the Nets.

As a member of the Clippers, Simmons won't be asked to take a lot of shots, as he's expected to mostly be used as a backup power forward or small-ball center who can defend at a high level, rebound the basketball, and ignite fast breaks himself while spelling James Harden and Kawhi Leonard of some ball-handling responsibilities.

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Ben Simmons played one season of college basketball at LSU, where he was the consensus National Freshman of the Year while also earning All-SEC First Team recognition.