James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers were roasted for their horrific first half performance against the Mavs.

The Los Angeles Clippers have gotten off to a slow start to the James Harden era. The franchise traded for Harden a couple of weeks ago in the hopes of providing playmaking and stability to a team led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George; however, the Clippers lost their first two games with The Beard in the lineup to the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

Friday evening provided another opportunity for the Clippers to get things going in the Harden era as the team hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks; however, Los Angeles was absolutely abysmal in the first half, ultimately finding themselves down by 26 points (77-51) at halftime against the Mavs.

Needless to say, the folks on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, were not going to let the Clippers off the hook for their atrocious performance.

Some noted that Mavs star Luka Doncic has a history of putting on epic performances against Los Angeles.

Luka’s annual hate whooping on the Clippers is one thing you can count on every NBA season lmaoooo — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) November 11, 2023

Clipper star Paul George put up a donut in the scoring column in the first half against Dallas.

Paul George at HT — 0 PTs

— 0/5 FG

— 0/3 3FG

— 1 TO

— -14pic.twitter.com/cbMVmhILCW https://t.co/BUq4xClnyw — ‏ً (@FanMahome) November 11, 2023

Few expected the Clippers to immediately look like a juggernaut following the addition of Harden; however, it was hard to envision things going this poorly this quickly for a franchise that had been performing decently enough in the 2023-24 season prior to the blockbuster trade.

Yes, it's still early November and yes, the Clippers have plenty of time to get things sorted out and integrate Harden. But this is a horrible start, by any metric.