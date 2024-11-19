The Los Angeles Clippers are a team in transition, dealing with the departure of Paul George and nagging injuries to Kawhi Leonard, leaving James Harden as the primary option again. Still, Harden has unlocked Ivica Zubac offensively, turning him into a legitimate 20-10 guy, while Norman Powell has had a scorching start thanks to a bigger role after George's departure. Likewise, the Clippers have bonafide athletes on their roster, including Mo Bamba, who's also dealing with injury and who just took hilarious shots at former 76ers teammate Joel Embiid whose comments on back-to-backs have stirred controversy.

“I am not [Joel Embiid],” Mo Bamba said, via NBA writer Tomer Azarly on X, formerly Twitter. “Nah, I'll die on my shield if I have to, but there's definitely a plan in place. I think there was a little bit of a minute restriction there, but I didn't reach those minutes, so I think going into tomorrow, I feel pretty comfortable, feel pretty good and springy, so we'll see tomorrow.”

Clippers center trolls slumping Sixers

Against the Warriors on Monday, the Clippers have made Mo Bamba available, while recovering from his knee injury, and he'd have played two consecutive games for the first time this season, unlike Joel Embiid, who'd just returned from suspension and a prolonged injury absence.

Meanwhile, Embiid had already reversed his stance on playing back-to-backs, citing his previous history as a “troll.” This comment also echoes his previous statement before facing the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday.

“I want to [play tomorrow]–that's up to those guys,” the former MVP had said, via Justin Grasso for Sports Illustrated. “I know I said I will never play back-to-backs, but I'm a troll. I'm sure at some point I'll play [back-to-backs]. I feel good right now. We'll see, but it's up to them.”

The irony is that as Embiid continues to flirt with load management, the 76ers also continue to lose, therefore needing their superstar center to play even more games just for them to qualify for the playoffs.

As of Monday, the 76ers have fallen to a 2-11 record after the Heat blew them out 106-89. Before the game, the team had ruled Embiid out, but he ultimately decided to play, though he only had 11 points on 5-11 shooting, eight rebounds, five assists, and a block.

The Lakers had pulled off the unlikely comeback from a 2-10 record to make the Conference Finals two seasons ago, because their best players played like their best players while the organization improved the roster by adding players that fit.

For the 76ers, they added good players, but their best player has many questions to answer so far.