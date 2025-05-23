After another disappointing first-round playoff exit and with one of the NBA’s oldest rosters, the Los Angeles Clippers desperately need to inject youth, athleticism, and upside into their rotation. With the 29th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, their first first-rounder since 2023, the Clippers have a chance to add a prospect who can develop behind their veteran core while potentially contributing right away in a limited role. Here are the three best options for the Clippers at No. 29, based on the latest draft projections, team needs, and player fit.

Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest, SG)

Another guard option, Hunter Sallis, has been projected to the Clippers at No. 29 by USA Today’s AI-driven mock draft. Sallis, a 6’5” shooting guard from Wake Forest, is known for his athleticism, defensive upside, and developing offensive game.

Sallis’s best attribute is his perimeter defense. He has the length, quickness, and instincts to guard multiple positions, which would fit perfectly with the Clippers’ defensive identity under Jeff Van Gundy. On offense, Sallis has improved as a shooter and slasher, showing flashes of three-level scoring during his collegiate career. While he may not be a primary creator, his ability to attack closeouts, finish in transition, and hit open threes would make him a valuable complementary piece.

With the Clippers’ need for more athleticism and two-way contributors on the wing, Sallis could step into a rotation role early, especially if injuries strike or the team opts to manage minutes for its veteran stars. His defensive versatility would also allow Ty Lue to deploy him in a variety of lineups, helping to keep the Clippers’ perimeter defense among the league’s best.

Ben Saraf (Ratiopharm Ulm, PG/SG)

The Clippers’ offense has lagged behind their defense, and with an aging backcourt, adding a dynamic young guard makes sense. Ben Saraf, a 6’5” Israeli combo guard, is one of the most intriguing late-first-round prospects and has been projected to the Clippers in several prominent mock drafts.

Saraf’s appeal lies in his versatility as a scorer and playmaker. He has shown the ability to create off the dribble, hit shots from deep, and facilitate for others, all while possessing the size to defend both guard spots. His experience in European pro leagues gives him a level of polish and maturity uncommon for his age, making him a candidate to contribute early in his NBA career.

For the Clippers, Saraf would provide a much-needed injection of youth and offensive creativity to a bench unit that has struggled to generate points when the starters rest. His ability to play both on and off the ball fits well alongside James Harden, should he return, or as a secondary creator behind Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell. While Saraf’s defense will need work, his offensive upside and international experience make him a strong fit for a team that needs to bolster its backcourt for the future.

Maxime Raynaud (Stanford, C)

While the Clippers’ frontcourt features Ivica Zubac and some veteran depth, they lack a true stretch big who can space the floor and provide a different look off the bench. Maxime Raynaud, a 7’1” center from Stanford, emerged as a standout at the NBA Draft Combine and is now considered a late-first-round talent.

Raynaud’s appeal comes from his combination of size, skill, and shooting. He’s a legitimate floor-spacer, having knocked down 67 threes in his final college season, and possesses soft hands and excellent footwork in the post. Defensively, he’s not an elite rim protector, but his length allows him to contest shots and rebound effectively.

For the Clippers, Raynaud would offer a change-of-pace option behind Zubac, allowing the team to play five-out lineups and open up driving lanes for their guards and wings. His ability to stretch defenses could be particularly valuable in playoff settings, where spacing becomes paramount. Additionally, with the team’s aging frontcourt, Raynaud could be developed as a long-term piece who eventually takes on a larger role.

Adding one of these prospects would not only address immediate gaps but also provide the Clippers with valuable developmental upside as they transition into a new era. With limited draft capital in the coming years and an aging roster, maximizing the value of this pick is crucial. The right selection could help bridge the gap between the current veteran core and the next generation of Clippers contributors, ensuring the team remains competitive in a rapidly evolving Western Conference.

With the 29th pick, the Clippers are unlikely to land a surefire star, but they can address critical needs and add a prospect who fits their timeline and style. Ben Saraf offers offensive upside and playmaking, Hunter Sallis brings defensive versatility and athleticism on the wing, and Maxime Raynaud provides a modern stretch big option. Any of these three would be a savvy addition as the Clippers look to remain contenders while preparing for the future.