INGLEWOOD, CA — The Los Angeles Clippers are hoping to have found their footing after earning their first win at Intuit Dome. As strong as the Clippers have looked to start most of their games, they've also looked equally shorthanded without their superstar in Kawhi Leonard.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that Leonard is anywhere close to a return to the Clippers lineup as of yet.

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard injury update

The Clippers entered this week with four games on schedule, including a road-home back-to-back set against the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors.

Ahead of Monday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue was asked if Leonard would play at all this week.

“No.”

Without Leonard, the Clippers have gotten off to a 3-4 start to their season. On the positive side, the team has held double-digit leads in each of their seven games.

Leonard will miss the remaining three games this week, including contests against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, and Toronto Raptors. It's unclear if Leonard will be traveling on the Clippers' upcoming road trip which takes them to Oklahoma City and Houston.

The team played a road back-to-back set against the Denver Nuggets as well as Golden State Warriors, and Leonard did not make the trip for either of those two games.

Leonard is no closer to an official return date now than he was last week. At this current time, the two-time NBA Finals MVP is not expected to return before the end of November, and the Clippers continue to remain focused on the players who are available and suiting up nightly.

“I’m just focused on getting our guys ready to play,” head coach Tyronn Lue said at a practicelast week. “Those guys are coming along, they’re putting in the work every day to get better, but they’re out the next two games.”

It may only be seven games, but Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac are both having the best seasons of their careers. Powell is averaging 24.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on 50.8 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent from three. Meanwhile, Zubac is averaging 17.4 points, 13 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, all of which are career highs.

The Clippers and Sixers till tip off their game tomorrow night at 7:00 PM PST on ESPN.