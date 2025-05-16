The season showed that the NBA could be an interesting place, and anything can happen. The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Luka Doncic even though everyone thought that he would be on the Dallas Mavericks for the rest of his career. Now, when people hear crazy trades, they probably don't even bat an eye. That was likely the reaction when Lonzo Ball threw out a move for the Los Angeles Clippers to make.

Ball was on his podcast, and while they were talking about where they think certain prospects would go in the upcoming draft, he had an interesting idea.

“I lowkey got Dylan Harper going to the Hornets, and I got Melo going to the Clips,” Ball said.

Lonzo on the 3rd draft pick: "I lowkey got Dylan Harper going to the Hornets & I got Melo going to the Clips"

Nobody on the podcast saw that one coming, and apparently, Ball skipped over who he thought the Philadelphia 76ers would select with the No. 3 pick.

The Hornets once again have a Top 10 pick, and this year they'll be selecting at No. 4. This is considered a deep draft, so the Hornets could end up with a good player, but Ball also thinks that his brother may need a change of scenery.

It's obvious that the Hornets are a young team, and since Lonzo has been there, they have not made the playoffs. It's uncertain when the time will come when everything will click for them, but LaMelo is too talented a player to continue to miss the postseason.

In another world where the Hornets trade LaMelo to the Clippers, he would be joining a contender and would make them better. It's unclear what a deal would look like to get him, but a team with LaMelo and James Harden on the floor together could be redundant.

Luckily, this is just a fake trade scenario, and Lonzo seems like he wants to see his brother win.