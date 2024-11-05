Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has been suspended three games without pay by the NBA for shoving a member of the media, the league announced on Tuesday afternoon.

This altercation between Embiid and a Philadelphia-based reporter took place on Saturday after the 76ers lost 124-107 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Embiid, who was unhappy with what the media member had written about referencing his son and late brother, who died tragically in a car accident, verbally lashed out at the reporter and struck him on the shoulder.

“Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA,” Joe Dumars, the league's Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, said in the league's press release. “While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the report's column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.”

This suspension will begin when Embiid is deemed healthy and eligible to play with no injury designation from the team.

In recent days, Embiid had been ramping up his activities in practice and had been cleared for 5-on-5 play as he continued to work his way back from an ongoing knee issue. There was a sense of optimism that he would be able to return to the floor ahead of the 76ers' game on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

That is no longer the case, as Embiid would begin his three-game suspension on Wednesday if the 76ers cleared him medically and he was not listed on the team's injury report ahead of this game in LA.

The league did not release any details about what would be done about the reporter's involvement in the matter.

A story from Marcus Hayes, a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, was perceived by Embiid with the notion that he was letting both his son and his deceased brother down because of his absences throughout his career. Obviously, Embiid took exception to this story and confronted the reporter in the locker room, shoving him before the team's security stepped in.

Word from the locker room is that Embiid threatened the reporter, telling him that bringing up his dead brother or son again would lead to consequences.

This outburst from Embiid came after he spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's game, where the altercation occurred, and blasted the idea that he is letting the city of Philadelphia down.

“When I see people saying, ‘He doesn't want to play,’ I've done way too much. I've done way too much for this city, putting myself at risk for people to be saying that. I do think it’s bulls***,” Embiid said after a 76ers practice on Friday regarding the stories being written about him. “Like, that dude, he's not here — Marcus, whatever his name is. I've done way too much for this f***ing city to be treated like this. I've done way, way too f***ing much. Like I said, I wish I was as lucky as other ones but that doesn't mean that I'm not trying and I'm not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I'm gonna be pretty soon.”

The 76ers and Embiid have yet to comment on his three-game suspension handed down on Tuesday. Philadelphia is currently 1-5 to begin the 2024-25 season, tied for the fewest wins in the league.