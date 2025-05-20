Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum gave insight into his upcoming retirement. The 36-year-old has played 17 years in the NBA and has become a reliable role player toward the tail end of his career. Batum has enjoyed two stints with the Clippers, including this most recent one, where he was given super difficult defensive assignments even at his age. Several times, the veteran Frenchman was matched up against Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic during the seven-game series with the 2023 NBA champs.

This series was an absolute thriller that is probably still eating at the Clippers, considering how close they were to advancing to the second round. Despite that disappointment, 2024-25 was a successful season for a franchise that was expected to take a considerable dip due to not resigning Paul George. Los Angeles, however, won 50 games for the second straight year. In a recent interview with BeinSports, Batum was honest about his retirement plans.

“There’s a very, very good chance that the next season will be my last.”

Batum is currently on a two-year deal that will end after next season. The savvy veteran was playing over 20 minutes a game for the Clippers and is still a critical wing on this roster. Los Angeles lacks some depth in this area, especially with the uncertain health of Kawhi Leonard throughout his tenure. Batum's return will therefore pay dividends. The franchise will have some critical decisions this offseason as it looks to take that good-to-great jump. James Harden has a player option that he could exercise next season, but he could be potentially looking for a long-term deal.

Norman Powell is also extension-eligible, coming off a season where he could've been named an All-Star. Los Angeles has two very valuable starters in their prime, Powell and Ivica Zubac, who form a formidable core with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. The question is whether the Clippers will look to use one of these players in a potential star trade. Los Angeles can trade up to two firsts from 2030 and 2032 and swap their picks in 2030, 2031, or 2032. Batum coming back for one last ride is essential, but this front office likely has a few more surprising moves to make this offseason.