May 24, 2025 at 11:54 PM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves blitzed the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder through a scoring onslaught. Minnesota led by as many as 41 points before cruising to the 143-101 trouncing Saturday. Head coach Chris Finch has his guys now down one game to OKC.

But what turned it around for Minnesota? Finch dove into the element that became different in Game 3.

“Certainly, we were able to get out and play fast compared to the first two games in the series,” Finch shared. “We got some turnovers and made some momentum plays early that got us going.”

Chris Finch on the Game 3 tonight pic.twitter.com/gBNXbwBaam — SneakerReporter (@SneakerReporter) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Minnesota indeed hit the gas pedal right away. They built a 34-14 lead after the first quarter. That was also the period that saw one star breakout.

Timberwolves, Chris Finch watch epic first half from star vs. Thunder

Anthony Edwards ignited the takeaway charge inside the Target Center. The perennial NBA All-Star created multiple steals and turned those opportunities into slam dunks. Including this first quarter snatch-and-slam.

Anthony Edwards with the triple plus the SLAM 🔥 He has 12 points with minutes left in the 1st quarter.pic.twitter.com/2tvSJeY7qy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Edwards dominated from the jump by scoring 16 first quarter points. He settled for 20 points at halftime. He wasn't the lone T-Wolves star who thrashed the Thunder.

Julius Randle followed Edwards by dropping 24 points on the evening. Randle delivered that output in 30 minutes of action. Randle overcame a Game 2 benching too. Jaden McDaniels joined Randle and “Ant” in hitting double figures with 10 points.

Minnesota's bench, however, lifted the home team even further. Four bench players hit more than 10 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points in 13 minutes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 12 points through 18 minutes while Leonard Miller and Naz Reid delivered 11 and 10 points, respectively. Mike Conley earned additional time too — 22 minutes and scored six points.

Oklahoma City fans cringed at the result this time. The Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became bottled. “SGA” wrapped Game 3 up with just 14 points — now his worst scoring night in this series.