May 25, 2025 at 12:17 AM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon Jr. delivered a crucial offensive spark in Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After falling into a 0-2 hole in the Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves came out with intensity and purpose.

Terrence Shannon Jr. gave Minnesota an electric boost off the bench in the second quarter. He drew a foul, converted an and-1, and followed it with another quick basket. His defense was just as sharp. Shannon forced Caruso into an airball and later stole the ball from Jalen Williams, racing down for a smooth layup. The crowd roared as Shannon brought energy on both ends of the floor.

Terrance Shannon Jr. with 7 quick points 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/Q42BK20Eoj — Timberwolves Nation (@TWolvesNationCP) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the second quarter, Shannon racked up nine points in just four minutes, shooting 60% from the field. His impact helped stretch the Wolves' lead even further and gave Edwards crucial rest. Remarkably, Shannon had played only two minutes in the first two games, scoring just two points in Game 1. His breakout Game 3 performance was both unexpected and invaluable. Shannon's efforts may signal that the Wolves are roaring back into the series.

In a post-game interview, Head Coach Chris Finch commented on using Shannon in such a key role in Game 3, especially after using a shorter rotation in Games 1 and 2.

“It was awesome, came in, I've been wrestling with getting another guy in the rotation. We played Jalen a little bit the other day. I just thought a guy who could stretch a floor in transition, a downhill player, got a good body, physicality,” Finsh said.

“We needed some physicality out there. Just kind of a different type of player than we have in other positions. So we kind of knew coming into the game that we were gonna get to him. I think that's what we're gonna do.”

Terrence Shannon Jr. delivered an efficient 15 points in just 13 minutes, shooting 62.5% from the field while also contributing two rebounds, an assist, and a steal. After his massive Game 3 showing, will Coach Finch call on Shannon again to help sustain the momentum?