The Los Angeles Clippers may have lost Paul George in free agency this past offseason, but Norman Powell is surely doing his best to replicate that production. Powell is currently dealing with a hamstring injury but is on track to make a return to the lineup soon. He’s putting up All-Star numbers this season, and that’s been a big goal for Norman Powell.

Norman Powell has never been selected to an All-Star appearance in his career, but he has goals to be named to the NBA’s midseason showcase, as per David Aldridge of The Athletic.

“It’s something I’ve seen myself (doing) and envisioned and imagined myself to be,” Powell said. “And not just one (appearance), but multiple. That goal has never changed. No matter how much I want to win, I have my accomplishments that I want to achieve. It would be amazing. I envision it, just like DeMar (DeRozan)’s and Kyle (Lowry’s) were in Toronto at (the then) Air Canada Centre, (but) being in the Intuit Dome, and having my name called for a first-time All-Star, it would be a dream come true.”

When Powell returns from his hamstring injury, it will be interesting to see if he continues his All-Star campaign.

Norman Powell is having an All-Star year for Clippers

With the Clippers needing other players to step up this season amid George’s departure and Kawhi Leonard being sidelined due to injury, Powell has stepped up to the plate.

Now in his tenth season in the NBA, Powell would probably be one of the oldest players to make their first All-Star appearance should he be named to the team this year. But there’s no denying the impact and numbers he’s been putting up.

Powell has appeared in 15 games for the Clippers this season; all starts at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 23.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals with splits of 49 percent shooting from the field, 48.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His points per game is a career-high.

Powell was originally acquired in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season. He’s been a Sixth Man of the Year candidate the past couple of seasons. He was initially drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, then had his rights immediately traded to the Toronto Raptors.

He played five and a half seasons with the Raptors, including their 2019 championship run.