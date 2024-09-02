While the Los Angeles Clippers were hopeful to retain Paul George in free agency, it quickly became clear that George would be on the move. Paul George's father thought he actually could join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following months of failed negotiations between the Clippers and George, the nine-time NBA All-Star agreed to a four-year, $212 maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. The deal was quickly agreed upon in the first few hours of free agency following Paul George's meeting with the Clippers to inform them of his plans.

On the latest episode of Podcast P with Paul George, the Sixers star had his father on, where he said he thought there was a chance his son would move to the crosstown rival Los Angeles Lakers and team up with LeBron James.

“I was looking at okay, well we're gonna do next door then [to the Lakers], but they already spent too much money,” George Sr. said on Podcast P. “I thought we're gonna still come down in the tunnel, just gonna be wearing a different color.”

The Lakers had no way to outright sign Paul George, and getting him to L.A.'s other team would've required a complicated sign-and-trade scenario where multiple players are moved.

That was never even in serious consideration, as the Sixers moved quickly to reach an agreement with Paul George. His father adds that he felt the Clippers, “stabbed him in the back,” with their contract offer.

“It was hurting,” Paul George Sr. added of his son's decision to leave Los Angeles. “I felt like they stabbed us in the back because I thought Paul did a whole lot for the team, as far the fanbase, the fans was there. He was there. I think he gave them 110% and what he was asking, it wasn't a whole lot. But they saw something different.”

Paul George agreed to a four-year, $212 million deal, which was more than the Clippers' offer of a three year deal worth roughly around the range of $150 million. Their offer was similar to that of Kawhi Leonard's, George's former teammate. George, who initially wanted the four-year, $220 million max deal, expressed interest in returning to the Clippers on that similar deal, but wanted a rare no-trade clause in the deal to ensure he wouldn't be moved shortly after.

The no-trade clause was never on the table nor was the max, which meant George felt forced to depart with the best interests of himself and his family at the forefront of his decision.

“I didn't want him just to take anything,” Paul George's dad explained. “So his whole thing is, he does stand up for what he believes in. And so he felt that that was a bunch of bull that they came at him with. And I wasn't gonna sugarcoat it either. Yeah, I'm behind you 100%. If you've got to leave, we're gonna leave.

“Of course, it kind of put us in a little bump and grind, but it's all good. It's all good. You love being at home, but then sometimes home can kind of slow you down. He put in work for it and I felt that he should've gotten paid for it. And so we didn't stutter about it. Like what, they came at you like this? Oh nah, you've got to go.”

Paul George will now debut with his fourth different team in the NBA in 15 seasons. In five seasons with the Clippers, George was a three-time All-Star who averaged 23 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 39.7 percent from three.

George will make his return to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on November 6, 2024.