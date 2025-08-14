The Texas A&M Aggies saw one of the biggest stars in college football history come through their program. Johnny Maziel and Mike Evans helped the program revive itself and return to relevancy during their career. Both players made it to the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. However, each former star remembers their time at college fondly.

Evans was Manziel's top receiver during the wild ride that was his college career. While the wideout was not as focused on parties and extracurriculars as his quarterback was, Evans found himself in a very scary situation. He and Manziel reflected on a particularly bad car crash on Glory Daze.

“Another big moment that’s kind of like a God moment. Spav or somebody coming to me and saying you got into an accident,” Manziel said.

“Man it was crazy,” Evans said. “It was my grandmother’s jeep. I guess I was going a little too fast. The officer said I was going about 50. The tire burst on my and I did not have my seat belt on and I get ejected out the Jeep and I go probably about 25, 30 yards they said. I landed on my butt and I was in an ant pile and it was some like Houston rap playing in the car still, but it was on fours. Like the car had flipped back over and I was just gushing blood on my face. I was feeling everything on my body and I was good, I was moving good. My ear just got sliced in half and I just got stitches above my right eyebrow.”

Evans is lucky that the crash did not have a big impact on his career. The receiver went on to have a Hall-of-Fame-worthy career with the Buccaneers. Manziel, on the other hand, quickly fizzled out with the Browns.