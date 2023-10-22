Paul George is no longer one of the young stars in the NBA. In fact, he hasn't been for a while. George is still a star, but the Los Angeles Clippers forward is entering his 14th season in the league. George's stardom has become quite the influence for the younger generation of NBA talent, as his incredible two-way play and inspirational story has made him one of the leagues' favorite and most idolized players.

George's increasingly popular status has been evident among the next wave of players entering the NBA, as many new guys in the league have singled out George as one of their favorite players in the league. When George was asked about being the favorite player for many young guys entering the league, he offered an awesome response that will surely touch the hearts of Clippers fans everywhere.

Paul George on being young players favorite player growing up: “It's just a cool moment in my career for someone that's been dragged at times in the media… To have some of the top talents with me being their role model, It means a lot to me. It means I've been playing the game… pic.twitter.com/qi08Cioi8a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 21, 2023

This is an inspiring story both for Paul George and the young generation of players he's referencing here. Not only is their idol acknowledging them, but he's thanking them for sticking with him, and with his comments here, it's not hard to see why many players idolize George. He has one of the smoothest offensive games in the league, and has also been one of the NBA's top wing defenders for the past decade. George also battled back from one of the more gruesome injuries in recent NBA history while he was just 24 years old. George is a relatable superstar who young players can idolize and model their games after as they enter the league.

While many young guns call George their favorite player, he ended up drawing GOAT praise from Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller, which is pretty wild to think of. Not Michael Jordan, not LeBron James, but Paul George. It's pretty incredible to see just how much of an influence George has had on the next generation of players, and it's clear he's appreciative of it.