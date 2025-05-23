Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA has been immediate and undeniable. In her sophomore season, she has already shattered a major record and continues to raise the bar for what’s possible in the league.

In just 42 professional games, Clark has rewritten the WNBA record books, claiming the top spot for the most games with at least 25 points and 10 assists. She now stands alone with six such performances, a pace that is unlike anything the league has seen. By comparison, Sabrina Ionescu reached five in 144 games and Diana Taurasi managed three in 565 appearances.

Most games with 25 points and 10 assists in WNBA history 🤯 🔹 Caitlin Clark — 6 (42 games played)

🔹 Sabrina Ionescu — 5 (144 games played)

🔹 Diana Taurasi — 3 (565 games played) pic.twitter.com/CmsRFlOkb7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Selected first overall by the Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark entered the league as one of the most hyped prospects in recent memory. Her transition to the professional level has been seamless, and her early dominance has more than lived up to expectations.

What makes Clark exceptional is not only the frequency of her success but the balance she brings to her game. She scores with ease and creates opportunities for her teammates with equal precision. This season, she is averaging 23.5 points, 10.5 assists, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. Her shooting percentages are just as impressive, converting 45.5 percent of her shots from the field and 47.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Her stats are impressive, but they are only part of the story.

The 23-year-old guard plays with a rare mix of calm and intensity. Her passing is calculated and sharp, often threading needles that few players would even attempt. Her three-point shooting stretches defenses and changes the geometry of the court. With the ball in her hands, the Fever have a playmaker who can shift the momentum in an instant.

She brings a presence that lifts her team and energizes the crowd. Even in high-pressure situations, she maintains control and poise. Her confidence never wavers, and that energy has become infectious for a young Indiana roster still finding its identity.

Clark entered the league with more hype than most players in recent memory. Many would struggle under the spotlight, but she has used it as fuel. Rather than shrink under the weight of expectation, she has embraced it. Every game becomes a new stage and every performance a fresh opportunity to lead, inspire, and deliver.

Caitlin Clark is not simply a rising star. She is already reshaping how greatness is measured in the WNBA. And with so much of her career still ahead, the league is only beginning to witness what she is truly capable of.