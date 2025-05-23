The Cleveland Guardians are 27-22 after their 7-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. The four game set is crucial for Stephen Vogt's team as they try to fight their way back to the top of the American League Central division. It has become a four-team race, with the Chicago White Sox left at the bottom. The Guardians have needed heroics to keep themselves in the race, but are in the middle of the pack behind Detroit.

In a tight division, getting consistent contributions from the entire roster is important for the Guardians. However, fans have become frustrated with extended slumps for some of their batters, as well as one of their pitchers. Cleveland made it to the ALCS last season, but the teams around them have gotten better, requiring the team to be at their best in order to return to the third round of the postseason.

Cleveland's fan base is used to the team being among the contenders in the AL. However, there are some players on Vogt's roster who are underperforming expectations as the season reaches the end of May. The trade deadline looms, and the Guardians might find themselves having to make tough decisions when it comes to their roster.

Here are three players that Cleveland fans need to see more from. If they don't step up, they could find themselves playing with a new team in just a couple months.

Catcher Bo Naylor

When Bo Naylor broke onto the scene for the Guardians in 2023, fans were more familiar with his brother, Josh. However, the 25-year-old has carved out a nice role for himself as the team's starting catcher over the past three seasons. Unfortunately for him, he has yet to break out of the slump he started the season with.

Vogt has belief in Naylor and his future, but his catcher has yet to prove his manager right. In 2025, he is hitting a career-low .188 at the plate. His six home runs are a plus, but consistency has eluded him so far this season. He has held on to his starting spot because fellow catcher Austin Hedges has been just as bad to start the season.

Cleveland pitchers are used to having Naylor behind home plate, but fans want him to give the team more. Every at-bat counts down the stretch of the season and in the playoffs. If Naylor can't show improvement, he will be a liability in big spots. Fans have been patient with him so far this season, but they could be reaching the end of their rope with him.

Shortstop Brayan Rocchio

Last season, Brayan Rocchio and Andres Gimenez held the middle of the Cleveland infield down with great success. Both made plays in the postseason that saved runs and sealed victories for the Guardians. Cleveland traded Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays this winter and based on the beginning of the season, they should have moved Rocchio as well.

Across 91 plate appearances, Rocchio's batting average is the lowest since he made it to the majors in 2023. It got so bad for the 24-year-old that the Guardians demoted him during the season. He has since returned, but is still struggling to find his footing. Vogt has shown that he is willing to stick with his players through their slumps, but time is running out for Rocchio.

Rocchio's hardships likely wouldn't be perceived as harshly by Cleveland fans if his defense was still elite. However, the Venezuela native isn't the same defender as he was last season. It might be due in part to Gimenez being gone, but the fan base isn't as forgiving as Vogt is. Rocchio could be one player that contenders trade for this summer in the hopes that he can recapture his 2024 form.

Relief Pitcher Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie's Major League Baseball story is one of the most disappointing of any player. He blazed his way through Cleveland's farm system, making his major league debut at just 22 years old back in 2020. He pitched in 24 games in 2021 and 31 in 2022, getting the Guardians fans exciting, thinking their team had found a new ace.

Since then, though, injuries have derailed McKenzie's career. He was sent to the bullpen this season and has a 11.12 ERA across 5.2 innings of work all year. Cleveland designated McKenzie for assignment more than a month ago and is still dealing with lingering injuries in his throwing arm.

McKenzie's value is tough to evaluate, but a team could take a chance on him. He is a good pitcher when he is healthy, but people around the league doubt that he will ever be back at full health ever again. As tough as it would be to move on from a homegrown talent, Guardians fans are out of patience when it comes to McKenzie as a pitcher.

Cleveland has aspirations to make another deep playoff run. They had a poor showing in the ALCS against the New York Yankees last season, but believe in their roster. Their fan base shares their belief and have been supporting the team all season. However, it might be time to move on from players who just might not have it anymore.