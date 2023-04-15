Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is not happy with how the NBA scheduled the team’s playoff series with the Phoenix Suns.

For those not in the know, the Clippers undoubtedly have the toughest schedule in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They start the series on Sunday, April 16, and only have a one-day break in each match-up until Game 4. It’s only between Games 4 and 5 that they get a two-day gap. Among all eight playoff series, it’s only the Clips and Suns who don’t have a two-day break in between Games 1 to 4.

Making matters worse, between Games 3 and 4, the Clippers basically just have a 38-hour rest (via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints).

One thing I'm really not understanding is why the NBA scheduled Clippers/Suns to play the afternoon Game 4, 38 hours after their Game 3 when Lakers/Grizzlies play later that night after having 2 days off. https://t.co/QRJCniTcYL — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 12, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When asked about the scheduling during his podcast, Paul George didn’t hold back and slammed the NBA for “f**king” with the Clippers.

“It’s bulls**t. The league’s been f**king us up for a while… With all of it, I think if we just look at it like let’s just f**king take care of business, we’ll get the most rest out of this. Hopefully see where I’m at, maybe I’m good?” George shared.

Sure enough, it adds to George’s frustration on the scheduling that he’s currently out due to a sprained knee. An extra day off in between Games 1 to 4 would have definitely prevented him from missing a huge chunk of the series.

It is now up to Ty Lue to manage his team well and make sure they can compete at the highest level even with little rest. It won’t be easy, though, as they are facing a loaded Suns team that is definitely going to make it a tough battle right from the start.