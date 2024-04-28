The Los Angeles Clippers put on a show in the first half of Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. They've cooled down since but that first half was absolutely electric. Additionally, George Paul was able to get back at PJ Washington with a troll late in the second quarter.
After hitting a deep three to extend the lead to 61-38, George turned and crossed his arms. It was a similar pose to what Washington pulled during Game 3.
“PAUL GEORGE HIT A 3 AND HIT THE CROWD WITH THE PJ WASHINGTON POSE.”
Paul George hits the posepic.twitter.com/3ly6iMZTqh https://t.co/EPRDLjQi9K
— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 28, 2024
Using your opponent's pose is just a perfect way to troll them. Especially after going berserk in the first half. Paul George was unstoppable in the first two quarters, putting up a ridiculous 28 points in 18 minutes. It was all Clippers in the first half and they still hold a lead midway through the fourth quarter. However, the Mavericks have made it a game.
Los Angeles is nearly in a must-win situation after falling to Dallas 2-1 in the first three games. Tying up the series is an ideal situation for the Clippers as it would allow them to reclaim home-court advantage. That's a big deal with Kawhi Leonard still being sidelined with a knee injury.
The Clippers look every part of being a potential championship contender this season. If Leonard can bounce back from his injury then LA could go on a potential run. But they'll have to take care of the Mavericks first. Dallas won't go down without a fight though with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the way.
Is this finally the Clippers' year?
The Clippers were one of the best teams in the Western Conference all season long. There's a reason why they're the four-seed, as they have star power and a ton of depth on the roster. Despite that, they've struggled a bit early in the playoffs but are still very much in the mix.
If LA wants to win a championship they have to find a way to take down the Mavericks first. That's much easier said than done as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are no joke. Regardless, Paul George has looked fantastic while James Harden has served as a great second option with Kawhi Leonard sidelined. Additionally, Russell Westbrook has been an excellent sixth man off the bench.
The Clippers biggest struggle right now is figuring out how to play without Leonard. It's believed he'll be able to return at some point during the playoffs. However, it's not entirely clear as to when that will happen. If they can tie up the series at 2-2 then Los Angeles will have a legitimate shot at advancing to the second round. If not, they'll become a long shot to survive round one.