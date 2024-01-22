Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook was in a great mood after his team recorded an epic comeback victory.

On Sunday afternoon, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers hosted Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in some matinee basketball from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Westbrook has assimilated nicely to his new role in coming off of the bench in the wake of the Clippers' James Harden trade earlier this year, and those results continued to be successful on Sunday, as the Clippers knocked off the Nets by a final score of 125-114.

Making matters more impressive was the fact that Los Angeles was actually down by double digits at one point in the fourth quarter before going on an epic 22-0 to swing the game in their favor.

After the game, Westbrook, who was a large part of the huge turnaround, spoke on what a pleasure it's been playing for this Clippers team.

“…definitely super gracious and blessed to be able to part of such a great group and have an opportunity to make runs. Shows the resiliency of our team and this afternoon was one of those games it showed,” said Westbrook, per Tom Azerly of Clutchpoints on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Clippers have vaulted up the standings in recent weeks after shockingly beginning the James Harden era with five straight losses. Now, Los Angeles sits comfortably in position to secure home court advantage when the NBA playoffs start in just under three months. In the meantime, the Clippers will next take the floor on Tuesday against their rival Los Angeles Lakers.