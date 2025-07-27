Rapper reveals Andre Johnson’s home was burglarized

The home of Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson got broken into. A rapper friend revealed the news Sunday and is launching help for the past Pro Bowler.

Johnson lost several sentimental football items, rapper Lil' Keke revealed via NBC 2 Houston. Jewelry was stolen from Johnson too.

Members of Johnson's party from family, agent, friends and the Houston MC Lil' Keke all hope someone steps forward to give back the stolen items.

Johnson still owns a Houston area home following his illustrious career with the Texans. The seven-time Pro Bowler played 12 seasons in Houston. He ended his career by staying in the AFC South — suiting up for Indianapolis and Tennessee.

Rapper sends plea involving Texans WR Andre Johnson's home

The Houston native Lil' Keke, who's real name is Marcus Lakee Edwards, turned to social media to assist Johnson.

He disclosed the situation on his Instagram page. Including calling the past Texans star a family member.

“Andre Johnson is my brother,” he began. “He’s the first Houston Texans Hall of Famer. He dedicated his life here, his career here, and also he resides here as a Houstonian. That makes it much, much more important. Man, we family. It’s a family message.”

He sent out one big plea to the Houston community.

“Over the weekend, someone broke into my brother’s home and took some items that represent his legacy, represent his dedication, his hard work, his family. We need to recover that and get that back. This isn’t like a car or a jersey hanging around. This represents his career and his family, for real,” Keke said.

Johnson took in Texans NFL Training Camp Saturday.

Houston meanwhile is dealing with the health of Tank Dell. But he's on the road to recovery following his devastating knee injury from Dec. 2024. Running back Joe Mixon also has a concerning injury from camp.

Edwards is an avid Texans fan. He first rose to fame in the mid 1990s for helping form the Screwed Up Click. Which also featured fellow Houston Hip-Hop star Lil' Flip. The 49-year-old Edwards is credited for helping create Houston's hip-hop sound. Now he's leading the charge to retrieve Johnson's stolen items.