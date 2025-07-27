Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is surrounded by some new faces this season. Tomlin says it is a challenge coaching at training camp this year, due to being around all those new faces.

“I am embracing the challenge of trying to teach an old dog a new trick,” Tomlin said in an interview with Kyle Brandt. “Guys that have been around this league and done it at a high-level.”

One of those new guys is veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who ironically defeated Tomlin and the Steelers in a Super Bowl more than a decade ago. Rodgers joined Pittsburgh earlier this summer, after months of speculation about whether he would play this season.

Tomlin opened up about the toughest challenge of coaching a veteran like Rodgers.

“He's seen it and done it all. Everything is a re-run. It's my job to make sure that he's engaged, that he's having fun,” Tomlin added.

The Steelers also have new additions in wide receiver DK Metcalf, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and others. In 2024, the Steelers made the playoffs but lost to the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Wild Card game.

Steelers have high expectations for 2025

Pittsburgh is under pressure to win this coming year. That is because the team hasn't made the Super Bowl in more than a decade. The Steelers also haven't won a playoff game for almost 10 years, with their last playoff victory coming in January 2017.

Tomlin has coached the Steelers since 2007. In all these years, he hasn't had a losing season as head coach. The coach says he's not interested in dwelling on the past.

“It doesn't mean a lot. Again, for me there's so much to be concerned about relative to now,” Tomlin added. “Let's be honest. Most of these guys that I coach, it doesn't resonate with. 19, 18 years ago a lot of these guys were in car seats. They respect it, but it's not something that's of value for them.”

Steelers fans want to see wins, especially in the postseason. While Pittsburgh hasn't had a losing season during the coach's tenure, they also haven't seen a Super Bowl victory since the 2008 season.

Pittsburgh's first preseason game is against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 9.