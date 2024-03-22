Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook is eyeing a return to play from left hand surgery as early as this upcoming Monday against the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Westbrook suffered a fractured left hand on March 1 against the Washington Wizards and underwent surgery three days later with the hopes of returning to the court before the conclusion of the regular season. Now, it appears as if Westbrook will have his chance to do so with a couple of weeks remaining.
In a total of 58 games this season, 48 of which he has come off the bench for, Westbrook has averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor.
One of the better bench players in the league this season, Westbrook will certainly receive recognition for the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk, Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., and Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid are all candidates for this recognition.
Russell Westbrook's impact
It is quite remarkable to think that Westbrook will be returning to the court exactly three weeks after undergoing surgery to address his left hand fracture. His return is also significant to the Clippers and their chances to do something special in the playoffs.
While his numbers may not always reflect it, Westbrook has helped stabilize Los Angeles' bench behind James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George. It never hurts to have an All-Star-quality player in the second unit, and that is exactly what the Clippers get every night with Westbrook, when he is available.
This season, Westbrook has improved his defensive awareness, an area he primarily wanted to focus on.
“Whenever my opportunity presents itself, I do it to the best of my ability, play to the best of my ability, play hard as I can like I've always done,” Westbrook said in December. “Lead like I've always done as well. Defend, like I've always done. … Ain't too many people defending better than me at this point, if we're keeping it honest. But I'll let the numbers speak for that and let y'all talk about it. But if we just keeping it a buck, ain't too many people defending better than me at this position all around the league honestly.”
In Westbrook's absence, the Clippers have posted a 5-5 record, dropping games to the likes of the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks in recent games. Only one of their last five wins came against a team with a winning record.
Despite coming off the bench and seeing fewer minutes than he is used to, Westbrook's presence has remained a focal point for the Clippers this season. Getting him back on the court will be extremely important, especially since Westbrook is a leader for his team.
“We need his energy,” head coach Tyronn Lue initially said in regards to Westbrook's injury. “We need his talking the way he leads, and so, until he is able to get back, we're going to miss him.”
All indications point towards Westbrook making his return to the court on Monday night, when the Clippers host the Indiana Pacers. The team will provide further updates on his status prior to this game.