Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook underwent surgery to repair his fractured left hand on Monday, which will sideline him for some time. Fortunately, it doesn't look like the star guard is out for the season.
According to the latest reports, there is optimism that Westbrook makes it back in time for the postseason.
“ESPN Sources: Clippers guard Russell Westbrook underwent surgery on his fractured left hand on Monday and the hope is that he will return before the start of the playoffs,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN wrote.
*More details to follow.