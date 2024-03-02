LOS ANGELES, CA – James Harden, Paul George, and the LA Clippers have been trying to get back on track for weeks, but they'll have to do it without the services of Russell Westbrook for the foreseeable future.
The former MVP left Friday night's game against the Washington Wizards with a fractured left hand and did not return. Westbrook finished with six points and one assist on 2-of-3 shooting from the field in 10 minutes off the Clippers' bench.
Westbrook underwent imaging at halftime of the game, and the Clippers ruled him out for the remainder of it shortly into the third quarter.
Russell Westbrook (left hand fracture) is OUT for the remainder of this game.
“Just feel bad for Russ right now,” head coach Tyronn Lue said after the victory. “You never want to see a player get hurt. Poole drove around and he tried to deflect from the back. I think he hit his elbow with his hand, so we don't know what the timetable is. I don't know if he needs surgery or anything yet, but he's out right now. So just trying to figure it out.”
Russell Westbrook suffered the injury with about 10:02 remaining in the second quarter of Friday night's game. Jordan Poole drove to the basket, and Westbrook attempted to poke the ball from behind. Westbrook was whistled for a foul and immediately grabbed at his hand. He began flexing, pulling, and stretching the hand in response to the discomfort.
Here’s the play where it appears that Russell Westbrook suffer his hand injury. He grabs at and flexes his hand multiple times immediately after trying to poke the ball out of Jordan Poole’s hands. https://t.co/we7FFBzDxX pic.twitter.com/vqgUTDt7px
He would stay in the game for nearly two minutes before ultimately checking out of the game at a timeout with 8:10 left in the first half.
Paul George says he and the Clippers will need to be the support system for Westbrook as he deals with the injury.
“Just be here for him,” Paul George added of Russell Westbrook. “It’s a tough injury. He’s one of the most durable people we’ve had. To go along with his support system at home, we’ll be a support system here.”
Westbrook has played in all 58 games for the Clippers thus far, the only player on the team to do so. He has also played in 1,152 of a possible 1,252 regular season games throughout his career, including every single game of the first five seasons of his NBA career.
James Harden says the Clippers will miss, “everything” Westbrook brings.
“Everything he brings to the game,” Harden responded. “His athleticism, his energy, his playmaking ability, his leadership.”
The Clippers have 24 games remaining on their regular season schedule, which is the most in the NBA. They also have the sixth toughest remaining strength of schedule with a couple of matchups against Western Conference opponents also jockeying for playoff positioning.
Despite the injury, Tyronn Lue said he's not worried about keeping Russell Westbrook is locked into his leadership role with this team.
“He's going to stay engaged regardless,” Lue responded. “That's just who he is. And so we need him around, we need his energy, we need his talking the way he leads and so until he is able to get back, we're going to miss him. So hopefully it's a speedy recovery and we get him back sooner than later, but I'm not sure the timetable right now.”
Without Westbrook for the foreseeable future, the Clippers will ask Bones Hyland to step into the backup point guard role and run the second unit. Hyland has played sparingly since his move to the third string back on November 10, 2023. Since the team made the change, Hyland has made just 11 appearances and played a little over 63 total minutes.
James Harden, whose locker is right next to Hyland's, says he's spoken with the guard is prepared to handle what the team needs from him.
“Every single day,” Harden said. “Every single day. Him and Brandon, they are in a tough position because they are behind four Hall-of-Famers? So it's like they just got to continue to work their butt off every single day and opportunities will be available. That's just the way this league goes. So they’re in the gym and if Russ is out for a minute then one of them will get an opportunity to play. So pretty sure they will be prepared.”
The Clippers leave Los Angeles now to embark on a three-game road trip including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, and Houston Rockets before returning home to host the Chicago Bulls next Saturday afternoon.
While there's no timetable for Russell Westbrook to return from his fractured hand, it's expected that the guard will miss multiple weeks as the Clippers determine the best course of action for him.
In 58 appearances for the Clippers this year, Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on 45.2 percent shooting from the field. He was the only LA player to play in all 58 games thus far, but that streak will unfortunately end.