The Los Angeles Clippers have been relatively healthy all season, but they'll now face an extended absence for a key rotation player. Russell Westbrook suffered a left hand fracture in the Clippers' game against the Washington Wizards on Friday night and is out for remainder of the game.

It's not 100 percent clear when the injury to Russell Westbrook happened, but the Clippers guard appeared to suffer the injury in the second quarter on a play defending Jordan Poole. Westbrook poked at the ball from behind and immediately grabbed at his hand. He flexed, stretched, and pulled the finger trying to get rid of the discomfort.

Westbrook would go on to play a couple more possessions before coming out of the game for the remainder of the first half. Westbrook underwent imaging at halftime, which revealed the fracture in his left hand.

Russell Westbrook appeared in all 58 games for the Clippers so far this season, averaging 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 22.8 minutes per game.

The Clippers defeated the Washington Wizards on Friday night for their 38th win of the season.

More to come…